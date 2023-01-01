Approx. 11 Acre Maze (includes a mini maze for little ones and the mega maze for a real maze experience)
Pumpkin Patch & decorating tent
Oklahoma Hayride
OHF Mining Company
Various Activity Boards
Grain Train Rides
Horse Drawn Wagon Rides
Authentic Chuck wagon Cooking Demonstrations
Western Reenactments
Kids Cow Train Rides
Farm Animal Petting Zoo
Corn Boxes
Duck Races
Haystack Tunnel
Pumpkin Bowling
Bucket Toss
Photo Booths
Giant Slides
Giant Roller Walk
Pedal Tractor Track
Chalk Board Barn
Giant Checkers
Nerf Football Toss
Nerf Fort
Fishing Game
Kids Music Board
Kids Milking Cow
Pop Toss
Horse Ring Toss
Photo Stations
Birthday Party Shelters
Fire Pits
Pumpkins For Decorating
Paintball Arcade
Rock Painting
Hole in One
Pumpkin Sling Shots
Pumpkin Cannon Blaster
Every year when fall arrives, it's time for the Annual Oklahoma Heritage Farm Fall Festival. Now is the time to buy your preseason tickets to have a great time with your family on our family-owned, fully-functioning farm. With dozens of activities for everyone of all ages, you are sure to have a great time the way it was meant to be.
Come join us from September 30th through November 5th for fun you won't find anywhere else from a family who's just like yours.
FALL FESTIVAL DAILY HOURS:
Monday – Thursday: 9am – 6pm
Friday & Saturday: 9am-7pm
Sunday Afternoon: 1pm-6pm
Ages 2 & under are FREE
A pumpkin can be purchased for ages 2 & under with 2 "Blaster Tickets" at the Pumpkin Patch.
Blaster Tickets
(ages 3 through 18)
Purchase at time of entry.
Good for a variety of activities during the festival.
Here are some of the activities you and your family can participate in with your "Blaster Tickets.".
Pumpkin Cannon
1 Shot for 2 Tickets or
6 Shots for 10 Tickets
Giant Sling Shots
1 Shot for 2 Tickets or
6 Shots for 10 Tickets
Pumpkin Walk = 1 Ticket
Rock Painting = 2 Tickets
Paintball Arcade (100 Shots) = 6 Tickets
Pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch for ages 2 & under that do not pay admission = 2 Tickets
For group information & scheduling call
918-346-8738
OKLAHOMA HERITAGE FARM
38512 US 75 Hwy.
Ramona, OK 74061
Phone: (918) 371-7887
STORE HOURS
April 1st – October 31st
Mon – Sat: 9am – 6pm
Sunday: Closed*
* (except during festival as the store is open the same hours as the Fall Festival)
