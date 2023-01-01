Approx. 11 Acre Maze (includes a mini maze for little ones and the mega maze for a real maze experience)

Pumpkin Patch & decorating tent

Oklahoma Hayride

OHF Mining Company

Various Activity Boards

Grain Train Rides

Horse Drawn Wagon Rides

Authentic Chuck wagon Cooking Demonstrations

Western Reenactments

Kids Cow Train Rides

Farm Animal Petting Zoo

Corn Boxes

Duck Races

Haystack Tunnel

Pumpkin Bowling

Bucket Toss

Photo Booths

Giant Slides

Giant Roller Walk

Pedal Tractor Track

Chalk Board Barn

Giant Checkers

Nerf Football Toss

Nerf Fort

Fishing Game

Kids Music Board

Kids Milking Cow

Pop Toss

Horse Ring Toss

Photo Stations

Birthday Party Shelters

Fire Pits

Pumpkins For Decorating

Paintball Arcade

Rock Painting

Hole in One

Pumpkin Sling Shots

Pumpkin Cannon Blaster

Every year when fall arrives, it's time for the Annual Oklahoma Heritage Farm Fall Festival.  Now is the time to buy your preseason tickets to have a great time with your family on our family-owned, fully-functioning farm.  With dozens of activities for everyone of all ages, you are sure to have a great time the way it was meant to be.

 

Come join us from September 30th through November 5th for fun you won't find anywhere else from a family who's just like yours.

FALL FESTIVAL DAILY HOURS:

Monday – Thursday: 9am – 6pm

Friday & Saturday: 9am-7pm

Sunday Afternoon: 1pm-6pm

Ages 2 & under are FREE

A pumpkin can be purchased for ages 2 & under with 2 "Blaster Tickets" at the Pumpkin Patch.

Here are some of the activities you and your family can participate in with your "Blaster Tickets.".

Pumpkin Cannon

1 Shot for 2 Tickets or

6 Shots for 10 Tickets

 

Giant Sling Shots

1 Shot for 2 Tickets or

6 Shots for 10 Tickets

 

Pumpkin Walk = 1 Ticket

 

Rock Painting = 2 Tickets

 

Paintball Arcade (100 Shots) = 6 Tickets

 

Pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch for ages 2 & under that do not pay admission = 2 Tickets

 

 

For group information & scheduling call

 

918-346-8738

 

OKLAHOMA HERITAGE FARM

 

38512 US 75 Hwy.

Ramona, OK 74061

 

Phone: (918) 371-7887

STORE HOURS

April 1st – October 31st

Mon – Sat:  9am – 6pm

Sunday:  Closed*

STORE HOURS

November 1st – March 31st

Mon – Sat:  9am – 5pm

Sunday:  Closed*

FALL FESTIVAL HOURS

Mon – Thurs:  9am – 6pm

Fri – Sat:  9am – 7pm

Sunday:  1pm – 6pm

* (except during festival as the store is open the same hours as the Fall Festival)

